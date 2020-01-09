|
Paul W. Kendi Jr., 88, of Mt. Pleasant, Bullskin Township, peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Paul was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Smithfield, Pa., the son of the late Paul W. Kendi and Sarah Ferretti Kendi. Mr. Kendi was a 1948 graduate of East Huntingdon High School. He also attended Kiski Prep and graduated with a bachelor's degree in geology from Dickinson College in 1953. Throughout his entire life, Paul took an active role in his family's businesses, Kendi Slag, Kendi and Sons, and later in Kendi Enterprises. Paul, along with his wife, Othelia, opened the fabrication company known as Kenco in Scottdale, where he worked incredibly hard to provide services for local fire departments and businesses alike. Community development was a passion and joy for Paul. He held positions on numerous boards throughout the area, including North Fayette Water Authority, the Regional Family YMCA of Laurel Highlands, Highlands Hospital, Upper Tyrone Township Sewage Authority and the Frick Hospital Foundation. He was also an active member of The Elks in Scottdale, Pleasant Valley Country Club, and most importantly, St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Scottdale, where he was greatly involved in the building of the church. After the death of his younger brother, Charles, Paul donated land in his brother's memory that is now home to Kendi Park and Kendi Soccer Field. He was the recipient of the Sahli Service Award for his more than 20 years of service to the North Fayette County Municipal Authority. Additionally, Paul served as a board member and officer for the Westmoreland Vocational Technical School. He was also instrumental in the development and expansion of the Verna Montessori School, Mt. Pleasant. In his free time, Paul loved to go fishing, hunting, watch sports, particularly baseball, golf, play cards, spend time with his family and read. In addition to his parents and brother, Charles Kendi, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Othelia M. Kendi, in 2008; a son, Paul W. Kendi III, in 1990; and a granddaughter, Carrie Kendi, in 2018. Paul will be greatly missed by his children, daughter, Cynthia (Kendi) Huffine and husband, Barry, of Mt. Pleasant, son, Robert Kendi and wife, Mary, of Greensburg, and son, William Kendi, of Jeannette; eight grandchildren, William Kendi, of Lakeworth, Fla., Rebecca Kendi-Gain, of Morgantown, W.Va., Thomas Kendi and wife, Renee, of Mt. Pleasant, Tiffany (Huffine) Boyce and husband, Jason, of Scottdale, Felicia (Huffine) Felton and husband, Nathaniel, of Jefferson, Robert "RJ" Kendi, of Sunrise, Fla., and Angelina Kendi, of Greensburg; and nine great-grandchildren, Trevor and Madison Kendi, Hannah Gain, Kamden and Riley Kendi, Logan and Caleigh Boyce, and Puller and Mason Felton.
At Paul's request, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 500 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant. Private inurnment will take place in St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements for Mr. Kendi are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Regional Family YMCA of Laurel Highlands, 490 Bessemer Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020