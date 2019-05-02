Paul W. Tapper, 83, of Unity Township, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born Oct. 8, 1935, a son of the late Herman and Ellen Shipley Tapper. Paul served in the Army. Prior to retirement, he worked as a machinist. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Herman "Junior" and Jack Tapper; and three sisters, Doris George, Eleanor Young and Norma Charmley. He is survived by a son, Paul W. Tapper Jr., of Unity Township; two grandchildren, Cory and Jordan Tapper; a great-grandson, Aiden; three brothers, James Tapper, of Unity Township, Donald Tapper, of Greensburg, and Robert Tapper, of Luxor; two sisters, Carol Dwire, of Greensburg, and Mona Lee Riddle, of Luxor; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 2 to May 3, 2019