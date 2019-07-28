Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Paul W. Tapper Jr.


1961 - 2019
Paul W. Tapper Jr. Obituary
Paul W. Tapper Jr., 57, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home. Born Sept. 17, 1961, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Paul W. Tapper Sr. and Patricia A. (Cox) Geiger. Paul had been employed by Smail Automotive Group. He was an avid biker whose interests included dirt bikes, motorcycles and Motocross. He enjoyed detailing vehicles and travelling to the beach, and he loved his cats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Ethel Cox and Herman and Ellen Tapper. Paul is survived by his two sons, Corey R. Tapper and girlfriend, Krista Smith, of Latrobe, and Jordan A. Tapper, of Youngstown; one grandson, Aiden; the mother of his children, Kristina Morrison, of Youngstown; and he is also survived by several cousins.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Friends Inc., P.O. Box 484, Irwin, PA 15642, or at www.petfriendsinc.com. To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 28, 2019
