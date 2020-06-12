Paul W. Zalus Jr., 72, of St. George, Utah, formerly of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home, with family by his side. He was born Nov. 20, 1947, in New Kensington, to the late Paul W. and Helen (Arbuckle) Zalus Sr. Paul grew up in West Deer, graduating from West Deer High School in 1966. Paul served in the Army during the Vietnam War, achieving a rank of staff sergeant. He worked in sales for EWIE Inc., Pittsburgh, for more than 15 years. He was a member of the Elks in Utah, American Legion, West Deer, VFW, West Deer, Moose, New Kensington, Owls Club, Russellton and Culmerville Sportsman Club, West Deer. His passion was playing softball and bowling, which he achieved the Allegheny Valley Doubles Champion and the Butler Valley Doubles Champion in bowling and was named a Senior Softball All American three times. Paul also umpired softball for more than 30 years. "Paul's family knows he will be managing and playing on a heavenly softball team and painting the lines with his hits...proud of you, Paul!" Survivors include his wife, Vivian I. (Wolfe) Zalus; his sons, Paul and (Melodi Blasco) Zalus and Ryan and (Sonya Thomas) Zalus, both of Curtisville; his stepdaughter, Michelle (Bob) Connors, of Lafayette, Colo.; eight grandchildren; his sister, Carol Guenther, of New Kensington; his half-brother, Mike Zalus, of Gibsonia; stepbrother, Rodney (Robin) Harrison, of Bairdford; his stepsister, Michelle (John) Trinidad, of Pittsburgh; brothers-in-law, Dale Wolfe and Otis (Kathy) Wolfe, both of New Kensington; and his sister-in-law, Gloria Nicholas, of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he had been preceded in death by numerous aunts and uncles. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Robert Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 12, 2020.