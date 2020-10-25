1/1
Paula Conte
1951 - 2020
Paula (DeCoursey) Conte, RN, BSN, MPH, peacefully passed Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, with her beloved huband of 42 years, Samuel Conte, at her side. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Runnels, of Williamsport, Pa.; a nephew, Thomas Comfort, of Williamsport, Pa.; a niece, JeriAnne Sukits, of Pflugerville, Texas; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and late Eleanor DeCoursey; and stepdaughter of the late Rose DeCoursey. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in North American Martyrs Church of Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish. Face masks or coverings are required in the funeral home and church. Paula will be laid to rest in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
North American Martyrs Church of Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish
Funeral services provided by
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
