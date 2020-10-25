Paula (DeCoursey) Conte, RN, BSN, MPH, peacefully passed Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, with her beloved huband of 42 years, Samuel Conte, at her side. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Runnels, of Williamsport, Pa.; a nephew, Thomas Comfort, of Williamsport, Pa.; a niece, JeriAnne Sukits, of Pflugerville, Texas; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and late Eleanor DeCoursey; and stepdaughter of the late Rose DeCoursey. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in North American Martyrs Church of Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish. Face masks or coverings are required in the funeral home and church. Paula will be laid to rest in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com
