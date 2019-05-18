Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Paula J. Greece


1957 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paula J. Greece Obituary
Paula Jo Greece, 62, of Unity Township, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, after a long illness. She was born April 27, 1957, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James P. Redding and Jacqueline Ulery Gower. She was a member of Word of Life Church, Greensburg. She had worked as a nurse's aid at Westmoreland Manor. She loved riding horses, going to camp, hiking with her dogs and shopping at the Dollar Store. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Jimmie Redding, and her stepdad, Gene Gower. Paula is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, David W. Greece; two daughters, Nicole (James) Wasnieski, of Moon Township, and Danett (John) Klejka, of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren, who she adored, Mya and Johnny Klejka and Hannah, Joshua, James, Joseph and Nicole Wasnieski; four sisters, Kim Eckenrode, of Genesee, Jaye Redding, of Greensburg, Vanessa Lewis, of Greensburg, and Jill Giannone, of Hoboken, N.J.; a number of nieces and nephews; and another grandson on the way.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 19, 2019
