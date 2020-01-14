|
|
Paula Joyce Olive Welsh Steiner, formerly of Jeannette, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Peterson Hospital, in Wheeling, W.Va., at the age of 88. Paula is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Bonnie Welsh, of Jeannette, her daughter and son-in-law, Jolinda Steiner Smith and William Everett Smith, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Paula was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Youngwood, to Paul Glenn Welsh and Mary Rebecca Crusan Welsh. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Welsh, and her parents. Paula was an avid reader and expert at crossword puzzles, frequently solving the Sunday New York Times crossword in pen. She enjoyed collecting butterflies and swans.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will take place in Jeannette Memorial Park.
Paula's family would like to thank the staff of Peterson Hospital for the excellent care provided to Paula during her stay. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to the Oglebay Foundation, 465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 14, 2020