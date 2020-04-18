|
Paula (Haraburda) Lafean, 61, of Cabot, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, while in the company of her husband and daughter, at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh. Paula was born Sept. 12, 1958, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Helen "Ella" (Koshinsky) and Michael J. Haraburda. Paula grew up on Poe Drive and was a 1976 graduate of Penn Hills High School. She was employed as a payroll clerk at Highlands Area School District in Natrona Heights for 32 years. Prior to working for Highlands, Paula worked for Woodings/Verona Tool Works as an office worker for 10 years. Paula was a devout member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. She enjoyed going to concerts, archery, volunteering for her church and teaching CCD. She was a Eucharistic minister and had a love of the outdoors/camping. Paula is survived by her husband of 40 years, Christopher D. Lafean; her daughter and son-in-law, Christine J. and David Bossung, of Valencia; and her granddaughter, Calleigh Grace Bossung. Paula is also survived by her brother, Michael A. Haraburda, of Penn Hills. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen "Ella" (Koshinsky) and Michael J. Haraburda; her mother and father-in-law, Nonnie (Gougoulis) and Earle B. Lafean Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Earle "Jet" Lafean III. She dedicated her life to her family, her friends and helping others. She brought joy into the lives of all she came into contact with and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. At the family's request there will be no public visitation and a private burial. There will be a memorial service for family/friends later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St., NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830; Donate Life America, 701 E. Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219; or St. Joseph Catholic Church,315 Stoney Hollow Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.