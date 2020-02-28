|
Pauletta F. Jones, 72, of Lycippus, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 31, 1947, in New Alexandria, a daughter of the late Paul T. and Kathryn M. (Starry) Petrosky. Prior to retirement, she worked at the former Life Service Systems, Greensburg. Paula was a member of Youngstown Firemen's Club and enjoyed bingo and gambling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra L. Petrosky. She is survived by her husband, James A. Jones; her children, Randy Headrick and Payten Raymar, both of Colorado; two granddaughters, Jordan and McKenzie; her sister-in-law, Janet Mott, of Mutual; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Kimberly L. Foos officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com.