Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Abraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline A. Abraham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline A. Abraham Obituary
Pauline A. (Horanic) Abraham passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Woodstock, Ga., at the home of her daughter, Martine McDonald. She is survived by four children, Thomas A. Morocco, of North Huntingdon, Martine McDonald, of Woodstock, Ga., Terry Morocco, of Farmington, Maine, and Mia Roe, of Boca Raton, Fla.; also survived by nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Our mother will be sadly missed.
Private services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., and private burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhom.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -