Pauline A. (Horanic) Abraham passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Woodstock, Ga., at the home of her daughter, Martine McDonald. She is survived by four children, Thomas A. Morocco, of North Huntingdon, Martine McDonald, of Woodstock, Ga., Terry Morocco, of Farmington, Maine, and Mia Roe, of Boca Raton, Fla.; also survived by nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Our mother will be sadly missed.
Private services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., and private burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
