Pauline A. Fink, 81, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was born July 19, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Carmel and Mildred Morrison Calabrese. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Pauline is survived by her husband, Dennis M. Fink; a son, Dennis M. (Beth Yadamec) Fink II, of Jeannette; a daughter, Deborah A. (Jeffrey) Eschborn, of Warren, Pa.; two sisters, Patricia Viera, of Connecticut, and Amy Calabrese, of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2019