Pauline A. Fink


1938 - 07
Pauline A. Fink Obituary
Pauline A. Fink, 81, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was born July 19, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Carmel and Mildred Morrison Calabrese. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Pauline is survived by her husband, Dennis M. Fink; a son, Dennis M. (Beth Yadamec) Fink II, of Jeannette; a daughter, Deborah A. (Jeffrey) Eschborn, of Warren, Pa.; two sisters, Patricia Viera, of Connecticut, and Amy Calabrese, of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2019
