Pauline Ann (Gebrosky) Pavliak, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Aug. 26, 1925, in Hardy, Ky. She graduated from Belfry High School, Kentucky, in 1943, and her family moved to Export that same year where she supported the war effort working at WABCO before meeting her husband, Steve, upon his return from the war. They married and joyfully raised six children. Her fondest memory was six pairs of polished shoes lined up in a row, ready for Sunday Mass. Upon returning to the work force, Pauline loved her waitress jobs, enjoying serving the guests at Joe's Spaghetti and Steak House, the Lamplighter, Tambellini's and the Murray House, where she and her sister, Bertha, entertained many with their contagious laughter. After her employment at Amcor Industries, Pauline's focus was back to her church, St. John Baptist de la Salle, where she was a founding member participating in their first Masses (the chicken coop.) She was a member of the Christian Mothers Altar Rosary Society, choir, Eucharistic minister, cooked for Father Jim and cleaned for the nuns. She served the church with grace and faith. Pauline loved spending time with her family and her borthers and sisters, celebrating holidays and birthdays, with many return trips to their home in Kentucky. Pauline attended all her kids' and grandkids' events. She also loved watching the Pirates and Steelers and going on casino runs. As she settled into William Penn Care Canter at 90, she continued her bi-weekly poker games with her sister, Margaret Karp; sister-in-law, Margaret Gebrosky; longtime friend, Donna Korchok; and niece, Connie Shannon. She took great joy in evangelizing her faith to staff and residents, distributing prayer stones and crosses. Bingo, hair appointments, auctions, music and other activities filled her days with an amazing staff and newfound friends. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Mary Gebrosky; husband, Steven J. Pavliak; son, Mark A. Pavliak; daughter, Victoria (Pavliak) Hollis; son, Steven A. Pavliak; and daughter, Rosemary Pavliak. She is survived by her son, Michael Wayne (Rhonda) Pavliak, of Delmont, and daughter, Kristi Pavliak (John) Zalich, of Jeannette; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret (Gebrosky) Karp and Bertha (Gebrosky) Mariana; several sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Pauline's beautiful spirit as a daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother will be forever remembered and cherished. We would like to thank all of the William Penn Care Center staff who have become frineds and family. Your care, kindness and love for our mother will never be forgotten.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday in St. John de la Salle Church, Delmont. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to St. John Baptist de la Salle, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or in the form of a gift card for Wal-Mart or Dollar Tree for the activities department at William Penn Care Center, 2020 Ader Road, Jeannette, PA 15644. www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
