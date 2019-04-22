Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Pauline B. Fritz


Pauline B. Fritz Obituary
Pauline B. Fritz, 96, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Kelly's Personal Care Home, Greensburg. She was born July 20, 1922, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Calogero and Lucia (Palachino) Bognano. She was a member of Maplewood Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Fritz, on April 12, 2019; her son, James P. Fritz; four brothers, Dominic, Concetto, Samuel, and John Bognano; and two sisters, Josephine Foti and Mary Caruso. She is survived by three daughters, Judith Fennell and husband, Mike, of Bradenville, Janice Palmer, of Greensburg, and Joan Testa and husband, Jim, of Delmont; her daughter-in-law, Marianne Fritz, of Apollo; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mildred "Babe" Pacienza, of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Stephen M. LaSor officiating. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kelly's Personal Care Home, 140 Greendale Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank Pauline's extended family at Kelly's Personal Care Home for their love, care and compassion the last four years. The family would also like to extend thanks to Medi Home Health and Hospice. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 22, 2019
