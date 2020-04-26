|
Pauline Cicotello, 98, of Trafford, passed in peace Thursday April 23, 2020, at Redstone Highlands in North Huntingdon. She was born April 8, 1922, in Pitcairn, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Mignogna) Tiberio. In January 1947, she married the love of her life, the late Samuel Cicotello, and together they lived and raised four children in Trafford. Pauline was a very hard worker and never sat still. Her children lovingly referred to her as the Energizer bunny. After raising four children, she worked part time as a cook at Trafford Middle School. When she retired, she did extensive volunteer work with St. Regis Church. She was a member of the Altar Rosary and Mary Martha Societies, and was one of the original founders of the church's sleeping bag project for the homeless. She was also a long-time volunteer cook with Meals on Wheels. She is survived by two sons, Joseph (Cheryl), of Warrenton, Va., and Mark (Sandra), of Broomfield, Colo.; two daughters, Christine (Maria Juarez), of Asheville, N.C., and Suzanne (Lou) Taleff, of North Huntingdon; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Sue Schaab, of Monroeville; a brother, Anthony Tiberio, of North Huntingdon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; a brother, James Tiberio; a sister, Flora Marschik; and her parents. Unfortunately, due to the current health restrictions due to the pandemic, there will be no viewing or public funeral at this time. The family does plan to hold a public memorial in honor of Pauline and to celebrate her life at a later date. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Pauline's family kindly asks that memorial donations be made to Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund (redstonehighlands.org) or St. Paul's Meals on Wheels (stpaulsmealsonwheels.com). The family would like to thank Redstone Hospice, and especially the extraordinary staff in the Terrace Unit, for the loving care given to Pauline over the last 10 years. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.