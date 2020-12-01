1/
Pauline E. Giangrossi
1930 - 2020-11-30
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline E. Giangrossi, 90, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Rosebrook Assisted Living, Sarver. She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Brackenridge, to the late Marino and Rosa (Fazzini) Giangrossi. Pauline lived her entire life in Brackenridge and was employed in the Composing Department at Valley News Dispatch for 44 years before retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Natrona, and a 1948 graduate of Har Brack High School. Survivors include her sister, Mary Gadola, of Leechburg, and brother-in-law, Stephen Bulazo, of Allison Park. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Judith A. (James) Sepanski, Linda M. Blaskey, Stephen (Judith) Bulazo Jr., Paul Gadola, Lisa (Mark) Delia and Cindy Gadola. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Benetta P. Giangrossi and Giselda G. Bulazo. Visitation will be from 9 until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Please observe CDC guidelines by social distancing and masks are required. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved