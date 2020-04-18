Home

Pauline J. Cerkovnik


1930 - 2020
Pauline J. Cerkovnik Obituary
Pauline J. "Paula" Cerkovnik, 89, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Born July 9, 1930, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Ferencuk Cerkovnik. Paula was a 1948 graduate of Hurst High School, Mt. Pleasant, and then served in the Air Force. She and her sisters Anne and Eleanor were the first sisters to join the Air Force together. She was a member of the St. Florian Church, United. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Anne Datz, Marie Krupar, Christine Xenia Fox, Eleanor Cerkovnik and Cecelia Golobish; brothers, Joseph Covner and Nicholas Cerkovnik; and a nephew, Rod Datz. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family. Paula is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and also great-great-nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation or services. Interment was held at Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
