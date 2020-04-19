|
Pauline J. (Radish) Kraynik, 98, formerly of Creighton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Amber Woods, Harmar Township. Born June 29, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Machilnikar) Radish. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, and an active volunteer for the church. Pauline enjoyed being a homemaker and was an excellent cook and baker. She especially loved spending time with her family. Survivors include three sons, Andrew (Holly) Kraynik, of Albuquerque, N.M., Robert (Pamela) Kraynik, of Lower Burrell, and Paul (Patricia) Kraynik, of Evington, Va.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John Kraynik, Jan. 19, 1997; and her siblings, her twin sister, Mary Arch, twin brothers, William Radish and Frank Radish, Dorothy Lapato and Stephanie Ezatoff. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff of the Amber Woods ELMS unit and Heartland Hospice for the exceptional care that our mother received in her final years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral service will be held privately in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Creighton. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ajakfh.com.