1/1
Pauline L. Seinera
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline L. Seinera, 88, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in the Willows at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born April 24, 1932, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Frank and Victoria Bartlett Calabria, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Pittsburgh in 1956. Mrs. Seinera was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a sales associate for the men's suits department at JCPenney for 34 years, and had previously worked for her father's family business, Frank's Cleaning and Tailoring. She enjoyed baking, yardwork and landscaping. She was the beloved wife of the late Earnest J. Seinera Sr.; mother of Charlene (Daniel) Smith and Earnest J. Seinera, both of Lower Burrell; grandmother of Anthony Falleroni, Nick and Catie Seinera, Megan Lacaria and Brian Smith; many great-grandchildren; sister of Connie Mazza, of Pittsburgh, deceased sister, Mary Cutone; and deceased brother, Peter Calabria. "I will call you when I get there" 1-000-000-0000. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rusiewicz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved