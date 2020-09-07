Pauline L. Seinera, 88, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in the Willows at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born April 24, 1932, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Frank and Victoria Bartlett Calabria, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Pittsburgh in 1956. Mrs. Seinera was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a sales associate for the men's suits department at JCPenney for 34 years, and had previously worked for her father's family business, Frank's Cleaning and Tailoring. She enjoyed baking, yardwork and landscaping. She was the beloved wife of the late Earnest J. Seinera Sr.; mother of Charlene (Daniel) Smith and Earnest J. Seinera, both of Lower Burrell; grandmother of Anthony Falleroni, Nick and Catie Seinera, Megan Lacaria and Brian Smith; many great-grandchildren; sister of Connie Mazza, of Pittsburgh, deceased sister, Mary Cutone; and deceased brother, Peter Calabria. "I will call you when I get there" 1-000-000-0000. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
