Pauline M. (Kolick) Kopcho, of Johnstown, formerly of Crabtree, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Conemaugh Hospital. She was born May 1, 1930, in New Salem, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Lawrence Kolick. Pauline was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. She retired from Johnston the Florist after 25 years of service, starting as a designer in the Greensburg shop and working her way to manager, supervisor and retiring as the district manager of their floral shops. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard G. Kopcho; a brother, Joseph Kolick; and a sister, Margaret Nemec. She is survived by her three children, Darrell Kopcho (Rosanne), of Nazereth, Laura Mills (David), of Johnstown, and Hilary Kopcho (Janice), of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Carrie Pinos (Will), Jason Schoming (Alexandra), Jillian Kopcho (Chad) and Ryan Kopcho (Victoria); three great-grandchildren, Kaedon, River and Rowan; a sister, Mary Ann Pushic, of Crabtree; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Pauline from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, with Father Justin Matro, OSB celebrating. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019