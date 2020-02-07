|
Pauline M. Massa, formerly of Braddock, current resident of Irwin, age 94, passed away at her home Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, with her family at her side. She was the beloved aunt of Andrea and Mark Capozzi and Marlene Ingraham. She was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. She is also survived by many friends who she loved like family. Pauline was a lifelong member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Braddock. For years she worked for her family's multiple businesses in Braddock, where she formed many lifelong friendships. Pauline then went on to work for the Allegheny County Recorder of Deeds for 27 years before retiring. Even after retiring, Pauline would frequently volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels and loved to help others. Pauline enjoyed gardening. She will be remembered as a hardworking, faithful woman, who was always willing to put others before herself. Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. A divine liturgy for Pauline will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Church, Braddock.