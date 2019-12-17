|
Pauline Kowalchuck Maleski, 89, successfully completed her life's call in being a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, in Grove City, Pa. She was born July 30, 1930, in West Newton, daughter of the late George Kowalchuck and Julia Getchy. Pauline was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was married to Melvin "Shavey" Maleski Sept. 27, 1952, for 61 years. He died Dec. 23, 2013. Pauline was the "Social Butterfly" of the local area, frequenting many local establishments with Shavey in tow. She worked hard; she played hard. Giving to others was her middle name, since she never was given one at birth. She loved cooking, baking, polka dancing and being with people. Her favorite ones were her four grandchildren. Pauline is survived by one son, Ken Maleski and his wife, Maureen, of Emlenton, Pa.; grandchildren, Matthew Maleski and his wife, Adrianna, of Irving, Texas, Kristopher Maleski, of Rockville, Md., Joseph Maleski and his fiancee, Sulema Guerrero, of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Mary Catherine Maleski and her fiance, Anthony Chmiel, of Irvine, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Santiago, Luciano and Christian; and one brother, Paul Kowalchuck and his deceased wife, Annie DeSanto, of Sutersville. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Johnny Kowalchuck and his wife, Florence, and Charles Kowalchuck; and sisters, Stella Markle (husband Kenny) and Mary Urinsco (husband David).
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 225 N. Second St., West Newton, with the Rev. James F. Bump presiding. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Orchard Manor Activities Fund at 20 Orchard Drive, Grove City, PA 16127.
