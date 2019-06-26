|
Pauline Martinelli, 86, of West Newton, died Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Veto and Anna (Luciano) Polce. Prior to retirement, she was a cafeteria worker for Belle Vernon School District. Surviving are a son, James Martinelli Jr.; stepdaughter, Marie Smith; grandchildren, Brittany Harry, Brandon and Nicholas Martinelli, Jenna Ralston, and Jeffery and Jeremy Smith; a great-granddaughter, Leah Harry; and sisters, Josephine Chioda and Betty Mikosz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Martinelli Sr.; sisters, Clara Cristoforo, Helen Perriello, and Virginia and Maryann Polce; brothers, Joseph, Dominec, Veto and Paul Polce; and a stepson-in-law, Glenn Smith.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in New Hope Assembly of God, 900 Peairs Road, Elizabeth. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
