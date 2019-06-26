Home

Pauline Martinelli Obituary
Pauline Martinelli, 86, of West Newton, died Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Veto and Anna (Luciano) Polce. Prior to retirement, she was a cafeteria worker for Belle Vernon School District. Surviving are a son, James Martinelli Jr.; stepdaughter, Marie Smith; grandchildren, Brittany Harry, Brandon and Nicholas Martinelli, Jenna Ralston, and Jeffery and Jeremy Smith; a great-granddaughter, Leah Harry; and sisters, Josephine Chioda and Betty Mikosz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Martinelli Sr.; sisters, Clara Cristoforo, Helen Perriello, and Virginia and Maryann Polce; brothers, Joseph, Dominec, Veto and Paul Polce; and a stepson-in-law, Glenn Smith.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in New Hope Assembly of God, 900 Peairs Road, Elizabeth. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 26 to June 27, 2019
