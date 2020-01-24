|
|
Pauline Polyxeni Panagis, of Hempfield Township, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Pauline was born Aug. 6, 1968 in London, Ontario, Canada. She is survived by her devoted husband of 26 years, Pete, and her loving children, Alexandra and George. Pauline is also survived by her parents, Gus and Thoula Liambotis, of London Ontario, and her sister, Julie Liambotis. In addition to her immediate family, she leaves behind many special people which include her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, koumbari, neighbors and friends all over the world. Pauline graduated from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, with a bachelor of arts degree. Shortly after meeting the love of her life, she married, and moved to the United States. As an executive assistant at R&Q Solutions, Pauline was the heart and soul of the company. Her greatest joy was her children. Pauline was passionate, full of life and selfless. She always put others first and made an impact on everyone she engaged. Even in her last hours, she purposely prioritized others. As an organ donor, at least two people have already benefited from Pauline's selfless gift. Visitation will be Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 S. Dithridge St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Funeral services will follow visitation and begin at noon. Burial will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Pauline's family would prefer that donations be made to charities near and dear to her heart. In addition, the family would very much want to capture memories. Please share a special memory, how Pauline impacted your life and what she meant to you. These memories will be forever captured for healing and sharing with family and friends. Arrangements are by JOHN A FREYVOGEL SONS INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com). Please use link below for donation. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-pauline-panagis. Please use link below for memory capture. https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/pauline-panagis/2331. May her memory be eternal.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020