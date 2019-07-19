|
Pauline R. (Mough) Orr died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Landsdowne Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her surviving children, Kim Truxel, of Leesburg, Va., and Jim Truxel, of Airmont, Va. She was born Nov. 17, 1934, to Harry Frank Mough and Leona Jean Mough, of Armbrust. Mrs. Orr was an active member of The Order of the Eastern Star and had served in the Eastern Star organization for over 50 years.
Services will be held Sunday, July 21, at LOUDOUN FUNERAL CHAPEL in Leesburg, Va. Mrs. Orr will lay rest at Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 19, 2019