Pauline R. (Ritenour) Schott, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born Feb. 10, 1929, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Estella (Weisner) Ritenour. Pauline was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. For many years, she had been a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was a member of the Latrobe Community Chorus. Pauline was an excellent cook, loved flower gardening and playing cards and enjoyed the many friendships she made in the "Discussion Club." She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gene Nance. Pauline is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Joseph L. Schott Jr., of Latrobe; two sons, Joseph D. Schott and his wife, Connie, of Level Green, and Jeffrey L. Schott and his wife, Rhonda, of Moneta, Va.; three daughters, Deborah S. Nance, of Murrysville, Kathleen A. Catanzarite and her husband, Jake, of Grantham, N.H., and Christine M. Quidetto and her husband, Dave, of Latrobe; one sister, Gloria Storkel, of Greensburg; nine grandchildren, Courtney Massey and her husband, Jason, Aaron Nance and partner, Megan Lape, Justine Sowers and her husband, Chris, Tyler Schott and his wife, Ashley, Jordan Nance, Joel Schott and his wife, Sara, Hannah Catalfu and her husband, Craig, Zack Quidetto and Haley Quidetto; and seven great-grandchildren, Logan, Parker, Lincoln, Kennedy, Olivia, Caden and Cash. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Loyalhanna Care Center and Senior Suites for their compassionate care. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations and services. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 421 Main St., PO Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.