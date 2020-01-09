|
Pauline T. Newmeyer, 89, formerly of Whitney, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township. She was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Calumet, a daughter of the late Steven and Theresa (Yaccubak) Mihalik. Prior to retirement, she worked for the US Postal Service in Greensburg. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, and was a Pittsburgh sports fanatic. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul T. Roscoe; her second husband, John J. Newmeyer; a son, Rick Newmeyer; three brothers, John, Joseph and Steven Mihalik; and three sisters, Ann Novak, Helen Kuberek and Evelyn Danko. She is survived by her children, David P. Roscoe and wife, Wanda, of Pleasant Unity, Linda J. Tanner, of Horseheads, N.Y., Bill Newmeyer and wife, Laurie, of Bel Air, Md., Marian Kohan and husband, Mike, of Erie, Jay Newmeyer and wife, Paulette, of Morgantown, W.Va., Paul Newmeyer and wife, Mary Ann, of Old Forge, Mark Newmeyer and wife, Sonya, of Westmoreland City, and Ann Poncheri and husband, Pete, of Bernville; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Karen Newmeyer, of Waynesburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020