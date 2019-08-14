|
|
Pauline V. Serbo, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Acme, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. She was born June 4, 1937, in Acme and was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Catherine Barron Serbo. Pauline was a member of St. Raymond of the Mountain Roman Catholic Church in Donegal and its Altar Rosary Society and Christian Mothers. Pauline will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving siblings, her sisters Verna Kashin, of Mt. Pleasant, Theresa Miller, of Normalville, and Leona Kibe and husband Melvin, of Acme; her brother, Donald J. Serbo, of West Virginia; and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her brother, Andrew S. Serbo.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Raymond of the Mountain Roman Catholic Church, Donegal, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. A committal service and interment will follow in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Champion.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2019