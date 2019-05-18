Pearl Gornick, 91, of West Newton, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Yukon, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Adamsburg, daughter of the late Nicholas F. and Mary Hoadwonic Sedunov. Prior to her retirement, Pearl worked for the Yough School District as a cafeteria worker. She was an active member of St. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church in Jeannette. Pearl was a very giving and hard-working person. She enjoyed listening to country music and even sang in her husband's band in her early years. She enjoyed playing cards and was also known to go to a casino or two. Pearl enjoyed cooking and baking during the holidays, but most of all, loved her family and adored her grandchildren. All the Sundays that we had together will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Gornick Sr. (1999); a son, Thomas Gornick Jr. (2009); three brothers; and five sisters. She is survived by a son, Steve Penska and wife, Sandy, of Edgewater, Md.; two daughters, Anita Stange and fiance, Ward Comini, of West Newton, and Victoria Monnick and husband, Jim, of Yukon; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Anthony Sedunov, of Latrobe; one sister, Elizabeth Henry and husband, Dan, of New Stanton; and a very special friend and loving caretaker, Shirley Boltich.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday May 19, 2019, with a Parastas service at 7:30 p.m. at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136 in Madison. Divine Liturgy will take place at 11 a.m. Monday May 20, 2019, at St. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church in Jeannette, with the Rev. Lawrence Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg.

The family would like to thank Bridges Hospice for all of the compassion and love that they gave our mother.