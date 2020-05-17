Pearl R. Birch-Scott, 92, of Lower Burrell, Harmarville, and recently of Apollo, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Quality Life Services. She was born Sept. 11, 1927, in New Kensington, to the late Harry and Margaret (Shadle) Gregg. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin Birch Sr., and survived by their two children, Margaret "Peg" (the late Arthur) Birch Scisciani, of Middlesex Township, and Calvin (Susan) Birch Jr., of Boise, Idaho, and grandson, Luke Birch. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, the late James Scott I, who had one child, the late James Scott II, who is survived by his wife, Donna, and three granddaughters, Valerie Scott, of Texas, Alexandra (Ernest) Fisher, of Oakmont, and Caralyn Scott, and great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Fisher. Pearl was also preceded in death by her brother, Edgar Gregg and sister, Anna Mae Kiebler Birch. Pearl is also survived by her fiance, Lou Smith, with whom she made her home for the last 15 years, and he will miss her greatly. She is also survived by her aunt, Dorothy Moore, of Lower Burrell, and her uncle, Paul (Dorothy) Shadle Sr., of New Kensington; and several nieces and nephews. She retired from the Pittsburgh Field Club after 35 years. A hostess and waitress, she enjoyed welcoming guests and seeing to their needs. She loved to cook and entertain, as well as working in her gardens and traveling. Although she had practiced several faiths during her life, she was mostly recently a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (following the current restrictions, guidelines and wearing a mask upon entering) at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell, followed by private interment at Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue shelter of their choice. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.