Pearl "Stanko" Stankiewicz, 95, of North Versailles, formerly of McKeesport, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at home. Born April 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Julia (Kuttles) Brooks and the wife of the late Edward (Stanko) Stankiewicz Sr. Pearl was a devoted member of Corpus Christi Church. She was a loving wife and mother. In her younger days, Pearl would walk across the Duquesne Bridge to a dance hall where she could enjoy the revelry of polka music into the night. Although she continued to dance all her life, Pearl started to find a new joy in playing bingo down at the Rivers Casino on the North Shore. When she wasn't playing her favorite game, you could always find her enjoying an afternoon of shopping. Pearl is survived by her son, Edward (Libby) Stankiewicz Jr., of Peekskill, N.Y.; daughter, Joanne Stankiewicz, of North Versailles; grandchildren, Amy (Bart), Jill (David), Todd (Liz) and Kelly (Chris); great-grandchildren, Katie, Philip, Emma, Grace and Logan; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, including her twin.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Corpus Christi Church. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Condolences may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.