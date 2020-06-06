Peggy A. Mathews
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Ann Mathews, 66, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away at home surrounded by her family, Thursday, June 4, 2020, following a 10-year battle with cancer. She was born May 3, 1954, in New Kensington, daughter of Margaret A. (Dixon) Tobin, of Lower Burrell, and the late Carl "Pup" Tobin. Peggy lived the past three years in Washington Township, and before that most of her life in Lower Burrell. She was an occupational therapist and founder of Home Not Alone, Inc., Caregiver Services in Oakmont. Peggy was of the Presbyterian faith, a graduate of Burrell High School and earned an associate's degree from CCAC. She enjoyed shopping and traveling, but especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Besides her mother, she is survived by her children, Nikki L. Mathews and fiance, James Traficante, of Lawrence, and Rick L. (Aleace) Mathews, of Lower Burrell; and grandchildren, Carley, Taylynn, Macy and Jack. Also surviving are her siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Tobin, of Leechburg, and Kathleen. Peggy also is survived by her two dogs, Kitty and Reema. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Bell, and a sister, Carla Tobin. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of a private family service at 4 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Scott Fairman, officiating. Burial will be private. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Service
04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved