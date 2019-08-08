|
Peggy Ann Nesbit, loving wife of Richard Nesbit Sr., formerly of Sutersville, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her Pawleys Island, S.C., residence with her loving family by her side. Peggy was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Cowansburg and was a daughter of the late Nelson and Marion (Peoples) Miller. She and her beloved husband Richard were looking forward to celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary in November. In addition to her husband Richard, Peggy is survived by son Richard Nesbit Jr., of New York, N.Y.; son Randy Nesbit (Belinda), of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter Rona Nesbit, of Pittsburgh; son Ryan Nesbit (Dale), of Athens, Ga.; grandsons Ross (Melissa), Kyle, Trent and Luke Nesbit; great-granddaughters Cadence, Carsen and Colby Nesbit; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by sisters Pauline Sadler, Gladys Rose, Kathleen Neff, Marjorie Yarnell and Alethea "June" Martz; and brothers Leroy N. Miller and Jay A. Miller. Loving devotion to her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, homemaking and gardening were Peggy's greatest pleasures. With her husband and family, she traveled nationally and internationally. She enjoyed both sports and cultural activities, as well as a life of giving. Among her service contributions were several Habitat for Humanity trips and more than 50 years of singing in the church choirs of Christ Lutheran in West Newton and St. Peter's Lutheran in Pawleys Island. Working with children over the years in a number of youth ministries and programs was another of Peggy's greatest joys.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at The Abbey, 46 Gathering Lane, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 (843-314-0277). The service will begin at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow there at the church. BURROUGHS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Murrells Inlet, S.C. (843.651.1440), is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Let's Send These Kids to School, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit inspired by Peggy and founded by son Richard that helps young Ugandan orphans and refugees attain an education. Checks may be made payable to LSTKTS and mailed to c/o Richard Nesbit, 208 W. 80th St., 5C, New York, NY 10024, or donations can be made online at www.lstkts.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 8, 2019