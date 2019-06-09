Peggy C. Sepe, 76, of Penn Township, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer, in the William Penn Care and Rehabilitation Center, Penn Township. Peggy was born April 12, 1943, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Richard Cavanaugh and Duella (Fennell) Lindsay. Peggy was a member of St. Barbara Church, Harrison City. She also was an avid Penguins fan, especially of Marc-Andre' Fleury, and an avid Steelers fan, especially of Troy Polamalu. Peggy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Daniel Sepe; her children, Sean (Tracey) Sepe, of Harrison City, Christopher (Cheri) Sepe, of Waxhaw, N.C., and Eric (Teresa) Sepe, of Level Green; her grandchildren, Darrian, Jacob, Cody, Mitchell, Joshua, Mallory, Jace, Lorryn and Addison; and her siblings, Jere' (Terri) Cavanaugh, of Grand Ledge, Mich., Jim (Karen) Lindsay, of Greensburg, and John (Susan) Lindsay, of Harrison City.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Barbara Church, with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment will follow in Woodlawn/Denmark Manor Cemetery, Penn Township. A parish vigil service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Carson's Hope, 100 Lukovich Drive, Jeannette, PA 15644, or www.carsonshope.org.