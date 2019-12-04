|
|
Peggy D. Linzey, 59, of Youngwood, passed away Monday. Dec. 2, 2019. She was born April 23, 1960, in Beggs, Okla. Peggy is survived by her husband, Ronald Linzey, of Youngwood; her children, David Workman, of Scottdale, Laura Brachna, of Youngwood, John Brachna, of Greensburg, Steven Brachna, of Youngwood, and Timothy Brachna, of Youngwood; and her grandchildren, AJ, Evan, Kloe, Anna, Ellie and Jackson. She is also survived by her siblings, Randy, Gilbert, Fredrick, Shirley, Tommy and Carol.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019