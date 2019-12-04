Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Linzey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy D. Linzey


1960 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy D. Linzey Obituary
Peggy D. Linzey, 59, of Youngwood, passed away Monday. Dec. 2, 2019. She was born April 23, 1960, in Beggs, Okla. Peggy is survived by her husband, Ronald Linzey, of Youngwood; her children, David Workman, of Scottdale, Laura Brachna, of Youngwood, John Brachna, of Greensburg, Steven Brachna, of Youngwood, and Timothy Brachna, of Youngwood; and her grandchildren, AJ, Evan, Kloe, Anna, Ellie and Jackson. She is also survived by her siblings, Randy, Gilbert, Fredrick, Shirley, Tommy and Carol.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -