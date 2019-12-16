|
|
Peggy Jean (Whitehead) Bell, a lifelong resident of Greensburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William C. "Bumper" and Mary (Wolfe) Whitehead. She was the cherished wife of Thomas W. Bell, her husband of 69 years, and a very much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A graduate of Greensburg Salem High School Class of 1949, Peggy began working at Jameson Coal Co. as an accounting secretary. She also held positions of legal secretary in Greensburg and Latrobe, HR secretary, accounting assistant, and retired from the Classified Department at the Greensburg Tribune-Review. Her primary vocation was that of loving and devoted mother and consummate homemaker. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she enjoyed playing piano and listening to music, sewing, needlepoint, baking, trying and collecting new recipes, and all family holiday festivities. An enthusiastic traveler, she and her husband Tom had vacationed in Europe, South America, Canada, and many parts of the United States, including Hawaii. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. She had volunteered at Westmoreland Hospital and was part of the reunion committee for many of GSHS '49ers' reunions. In addition to her husband, she will be always remembered and deeply missed by her four daughters, Cheryl Bell, of Ashburn, Va., Laurie Pile (Barry), of Cranberry Township, Diane Constantine (Edward), of Wexford, and Nancy Yagla (John), of Irwin; a brother, William C. (Betty) Whitehead Jr., of Columbia, S.C.; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Grace, of Greensburg. She took constant pride in her six grandchildren, Brian (Susie) Constantine, of Wexford, Matthew (Ann) Constantine, of Pittsburgh, Travis (Ashley) Pile, of Zelienople, Erin (Kevin) Wildrick, of Evans City, Bradley (Lauren) Yagla, of Greensburg, and Kristyn Yagla and her fiance, Andrew Sprague, of Newark, Del.; and was delighted by her 12 great-grandchildren, Reese, Regan, Charlotte, and Molly Constantine, Cadence and Sage Pile, Cecilia, Nora, and Hazel Wildrick, Robert Constantine, and Lillian and Jana Yagla. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont.
Flowers, or donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, are welcome. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019