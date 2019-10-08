|
|
Peggy Jo (Highberger) Mars, 68, of Southwest Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 2, 1951, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Fred D. and Margaret Ann (Good) Highberger. Prior to retirement, she had worked in the Westmoreland County Domestic Relations office and had also been the Southwest Greensburg Borough secretary. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin P. Mars Jr.; and her brother, Sgt. Fred D. Highberger Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Jaime Rex and husband, Andrew, of New Bethlehem; two sons, Shawn Mars and wife, Jennifer, of Allison Park, and Cory Mars and wife, Amanda, of Southwest Greensburg; her stepson, Bryan Douglas Mars and wife, Yolanda, of Las Vegas, Nev.; six grandchildren; her brother, Earl G. Highberger and wife, Cindy, of Southwest Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday in Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 W. 4th St., Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed My Lambs, c/o Trinity United Methodist Church. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019