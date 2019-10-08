Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Mars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Jo Mars


1951 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Jo Mars Obituary
Peggy Jo (Highberger) Mars, 68, of Southwest Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 2, 1951, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Fred D. and Margaret Ann (Good) Highberger. Prior to retirement, she had worked in the Westmoreland County Domestic Relations office and had also been the Southwest Greensburg Borough secretary. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin P. Mars Jr.; and her brother, Sgt. Fred D. Highberger Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Jaime Rex and husband, Andrew, of New Bethlehem; two sons, Shawn Mars and wife, Jennifer, of Allison Park, and Cory Mars and wife, Amanda, of Southwest Greensburg; her stepson, Bryan Douglas Mars and wife, Yolanda, of Las Vegas, Nev.; six grandchildren; her brother, Earl G. Highberger and wife, Cindy, of Southwest Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday in Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 W. 4th St., Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed My Lambs, c/o Trinity United Methodist Church. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now