Peggy L. Petrosko, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born March 14, 1938, in Elizabeth and was a daughter of the late Victor and Pauline (Bildhauser) Dodds. Peggy was a member of the Norwin Art League for decades. She was a truly amazing and talented artist, creating wonderful pieces of art with both oil and acrylic paints. Many homes of family, friends and even strangers are blessed to have walls adorned with one or more of Peggy's paintings. Peggy brought beautiful color into all the lives she touched, with both her art and her heart. Peggy loved to be surrounded by those she loved. Every Christmas, Russian Christmas and even birthdays, she was so happy to fill her home with the joy and laughter from all those she held dear. She loved to feed everyone and would cook and bake whenever she could. She was also an avid Mountain Dew drinker. Peggy was a bright ray of light in every room she entered. Her unique laugh is one that many hold dear in their hearts. Peggy enjoyed playing many board games such as Flinch, Yahtzee, Sequence and bingo with family and friends. She showed love in every way she could, and she will be truly missed by all who loved her dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Petrosko Sr.; brothers, Victor Jr., Raymond, Robert and Frank Dodds and Albert and Herbert Deitz; and sisters, Francis Ivill, Martha Gallagher, Lois Cross, Eleanor Behary, Lois Richardson and Ethel Rowe. She is survived by her son, Robert (Patty) Petrosko Jr.; daughter, Paula (John) Fiscante; brother, Billy (Tom) Jenkins; sisters, Alberta Cornish, Esther McWilliams and Betty Evans; grandchildren, Justin Zebroski, Celene (Casey) Barno and Rose Fiscante; great-grandchild, Travis Barno; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on a future date. Arrangements are being made by JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Memorial donations may be made to the Norwin Art League. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.