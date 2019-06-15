Penelope B. Mock, 72, of Penn Township, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born April 29, 1947, in Penn, a daughter of the late Earl S. and Martha Young Barton. Penelope and her husband, Edward, were foster parents from 1986 to 2009. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Edward Mock, of Penn Township; three daughters, Heather Robosky and husband, Ron, and Faith Mock, all of Jeannette, and Jackie Mock, of Washington; seven grandchildren, Whitney Sasso, Tiffany Dolan, Stephen Robosky, Terry Lovelace, Terrelle Lovelace, Rubi Mock and Harley Mock; four great-grandchildren, Bentley Steininger, Kaleb Sasso, Joseph Dolan Jr. and Dawson Dolan; two sisters, her twin, Pamela Barton, of Greensburg, and Peggy McLaughlin, of Pittsburgh; brother-in-law, Jess Mock, of Jeannette; an aunt, Marcella Mock, of Penn; best friend, Neda Berardinelli, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin.

