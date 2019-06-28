Perry L. Miller III, 77, of Trees Mills, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, with his devoted family by his side. He was born April 30, 1942, in Greensburg, the son of the late Luella (Fennell) Miller and Perry L. Miller Jr. Perry received his Master's degree in education from IUP. He was employed for 30 years as a teacher by Franklin Regional School District, Murrysville. He formerly served as school director for Greensburg Salem. He worked with Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (Area III) for 50 years. He coached Franklin Regional Junior High wrestling as well as Senior High baseball. He offered critical support to the Westmoreland County Coaches Association, often announcing at their events, as well as at junior high WPIAL events. He loved Pitt wrestling, occasionally announcing at their meets. He was president of Salem Township Rec. Board, a member of the Salem Township Planning Committee and president of Salem Township Seanor Farm Park Steering Committee. He was either devoting his time to others or at a Pirates game, his real sports love being baseball. Perry will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol (Pelzer) Miller; their son, Perry L. Miller IV and his wife, Emily, of Trees Mills; niece, Vanessa Bourque and her husband, Wayne, of Maine; sister, Gerry Sacco, of Trees Mills, and her children, Sam Sacco and Angie Manganaro; nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends. He was the very proud grandfather of Ellie, Ethan, Elijah and Ehren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Perry will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road, New Alexandria, PA 15670, with the Rev. H. Clifton Foster, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Perry's memory may be made to Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Please write "Perry Miller" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 28 to June 29, 2019