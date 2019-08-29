Home

Peter Buchan


1930 - 2019
Peter Buchan Obituary
Peter Buchan, 89, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 8, 1930, in Herminie, a son of the late Rade and Anna (Pillar) Buchan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Buchan, his second wife, Ida Mae Buchan, a son, Curtis Buchan, and a daughter-in-law, Nancy DeVitis. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Army. He was a war hero, having been awarded the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Ligonier American Legion and VFW. He is survived by a son, Peter J. Buchan and his wife, Donna, of Virginia; a son-in-law, Mark Cancino, of Ligonier; two step-daughters, Ann Marie Vella and her husband, Sal, of Ligonier, Sandra Cancino, of Yukon; a stepson, John DeVitis, of Harrisburg; two grandchildren; Heather and Peter J. Buchan; a great-grandson, D.J.; a niece, Karen Soloman Tumbry, of Herminie; a very special friend, Diane Kuhns; and his faithful companion, Gizmo.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct services at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
