|
|
Peter Buchan, 89, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 8, 1930, in Herminie, a son of the late Rade and Anna (Pillar) Buchan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Buchan, his second wife, Ida Mae Buchan, a son, Curtis Buchan, and a daughter-in-law, Nancy DeVitis. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Army. He was a war hero, having been awarded the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Ligonier American Legion and VFW. He is survived by a son, Peter J. Buchan and his wife, Donna, of Virginia; a son-in-law, Mark Cancino, of Ligonier; two step-daughters, Ann Marie Vella and her husband, Sal, of Ligonier, Sandra Cancino, of Yukon; a stepson, John DeVitis, of Harrisburg; two grandchildren; Heather and Peter J. Buchan; a great-grandson, D.J.; a niece, Karen Soloman Tumbry, of Herminie; a very special friend, Diane Kuhns; and his faithful companion, Gizmo.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct services at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019