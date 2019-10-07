|
|
Peter C. "Buddy" Winslow, 76, of Level Green, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in UPMC East in Monroeville. Buddy was born June 3, 1943, in Claridge, the son of the late Peter and Alice (Vasilick) Winslow. Buddy was a veteran of the Navy, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. He worked for Westinghouse Air Brake in Wilmerding, then Westinghouse Electric in Trafford and East Pittsburgh and finally retired from Phillips Respironics in Murrysville. Pete was a retired fireman from the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department, with 25 years service. He also was a school guard for the Penn-Trafford School District for 15 years, and was a member of his hunting camp in Brookville. Buddy was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Winslow. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara H. (Frank) Winslow; his children, Russell J. Winslow (Heidi Bramson), of Harrison City, Randy J. Winslow (Brian Aiello), of Dallas, Texas, and his heartfelt son, John W. Thomas (Brenda Wicks), of Peters Township; his grandchildren, Ryan V. Winslow (fiancee, Jessie Martin), Cody J. Winslow and Amanda Thomas; his sister, Sandi Gebrosky, of Penn Township; and niece and nephew, Lori and Ken Gebrosky.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Gruesu officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township. The Level Green Volunteer Fire Department will hold services at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15232 or hillman.upmc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019