Peter L. Sesti


1936 - 04
Peter L. Sesti Obituary
Peter L. Sesti, 83, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at home. He was born April 24, 1936, in Big Run, Pa., a son of the late Joseph and Zella Reed Sesti. Peter was the owner of Alpha Business Forms and Complete Billing System of Greensburg, and a veteran of the Army. He was a member of the Greensburg Country Club and the Knights of Columbus Council 1480, and was an avid golfer and Steelers fan. His family and extended family were very important to him and he cherished the time spent with them. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Joyce C. Bender Sesti; three children, Joseph Sesti, of Harrison City, April DeGregory (Dr. Thomas), and Tony Sesti, all of Greensburg; five grandchildren whom he adored, Natalie Sesti, Dominic DeGregory, Nichole Sesti, and Vincent and Alaina DeGregory; two sisters, Eveleen Huczko, of New Florence, and Dora Reese, of Hunker; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Peter from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Peter's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
