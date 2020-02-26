|
Peter L. Ulishney, 70, of Unity Township, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born June 29, 1949, in Latrobe, a son of the late Paul J. Ulishney and Helen F. (Lustick) Ulishney Popernack. Uncle Pete, as he was proudly known, served with the Navy 21 years, then owned pizza shops in New Jersey before retiring from Westmoreland County Children's Bureau. He said the Navy showed him the world. He especially loved Korea, the food, people and lifestyle. His most respected part of his military service was serving on USS Saratoga aircraft carrier and his time on the DMZ between North and South Korea. Uncle Pete enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, collecting and shooting guns and had been a life member of VFW Post 8643. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, infant John and Paul Ulishney. He is survived by his sister, Judy A. Hollis, of Haddonfield, N.J.; two brothers, Thomas S. Ulishney and wife, Anita, of Unity Township, and Mark A. Ulishney and wife, Joan, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with his nephew, the Rev. Daniel J. Ulishney as celebrant. Uncle Pete would love in lieu of flowers for donations to be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. www.bachafh.com.