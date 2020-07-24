Peter "Pete" M. Tassotti, 83, of Frazer Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital. Pete was born June 20, 1937, in Russellton, son of the late Pietro and Ursula (Paulikas) Tassotti, and lived in the area all his life. He was a 1956 graduate of West Deer High School and retired from Deer Creek Drainage Basin Authority in 2002. He also worked for the Bessemer Lake Erie Railroad and Republic Steel before its closing. Pete served his country in the Army, was a member of the Springdale Sportsman's Club, and Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing trips to New York, wood carving, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers, and NASCAR racing. Also, Pete loved to spend time with his family and extended family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Frances (Tomsko) Tassotti; children, Daniel (Barb) Tassotti, Anthony Tassotti, Michelle (Joseph) Fraser and Maureen Tassotti; granddaughters, Marissa and Mallory Fraser; sisters, Ursula (Dale) Smith and Joanna Stamper; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pete was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Phil Stamper. A private visitation will be held at ADAM SIEMIAMNOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. A private blessing service will be conducted by the Rev. James P. Holland at the funeral home. Pete will be interred at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. For online condolences, please visit westdeerfuneralhome.com
