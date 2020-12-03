Peter P. Mosco Jr., 67, of Latrobe (Cook Township), died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 28, 1953, in Greensburg, a son of the late Peter P. Sr. and Dolores "Dode" (Leonard) Mosco. Pete was a graduate of Hempfield High School Class of 1971. Prior to retirement, he worked at Teledyne Vasco and then ATI. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Youngstown, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Ridge. He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. (Stiffey) Mosco; his daughter, Melissa Sue Tomcyk and husband, Michael, of Delmont; his son, Matthew Adam Mosco and wife, Noell, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Aria and Luke Tomcyk and Cecilia Mosco; his brother, Leonard Scott Mosco and wife, Lonnie, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be private for immediate family at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Private interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Unity Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, PA 15696. www.bachafh.com
.