1/1
Peter Mosco Jr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter P. Mosco Jr., 67, of Latrobe (Cook Township), died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 28, 1953, in Greensburg, a son of the late Peter P. Sr. and Dolores "Dode" (Leonard) Mosco. Pete was a graduate of Hempfield High School Class of 1971. Prior to retirement, he worked at Teledyne Vasco and then ATI. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Youngstown, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Ridge. He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. (Stiffey) Mosco; his daughter, Melissa Sue Tomcyk and husband, Michael, of Delmont; his son, Matthew Adam Mosco and wife, Noell, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Aria and Luke Tomcyk and Cecilia Mosco; his brother, Leonard Scott Mosco and wife, Lonnie, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be private for immediate family at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Private interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Unity Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, PA 15696. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved