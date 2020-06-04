Peter Nagrosky
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Nagrosky, 96, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in St. Anne Home. He was born Aug. 5, 1923, in Morse, Saskatchewan, Canada, a son of the late Kashmir Stanley and Anna Sawitsky Nagrosky. Peter retired from General Tire in 1988 and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He served in the Army during World War II and the Korean War. Peter enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach with his wife and was an avid golfer and bowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Angelina Williams Nagrosky; four brothers, Fred, George and Nick Harrish and Frank Nagrosky; and three sisters, Ann Hayes, Helen Rent and Marie Hujack. He is survived by his son, Carl Nagrosky (Mary Ann), of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Peter from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please observe all suggested safety precautions. A private funeral Mass will be held in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. The family would like to thank St. Anne Home for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Peter's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved