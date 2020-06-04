Peter Nagrosky, 96, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in St. Anne Home. He was born Aug. 5, 1923, in Morse, Saskatchewan, Canada, a son of the late Kashmir Stanley and Anna Sawitsky Nagrosky. Peter retired from General Tire in 1988 and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He served in the Army during World War II and the Korean War. Peter enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach with his wife and was an avid golfer and bowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Angelina Williams Nagrosky; four brothers, Fred, George and Nick Harrish and Frank Nagrosky; and three sisters, Ann Hayes, Helen Rent and Marie Hujack. He is survived by his son, Carl Nagrosky (Mary Ann), of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Peter from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please observe all suggested safety precautions. A private funeral Mass will be held in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. The family would like to thank St. Anne Home for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Peter's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.