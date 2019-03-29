The family of Peter Paul Hadfalvi sadly announce his passing Friday, March 22, 2019, aged 91 years and 10 months. Peter, his wife, Susan, and daughter, Rita, immigrated to the United States in 1956 from Hungary to seek a better life in the United States. The family proudly received U.S. citizenship in 1969. Educated in Hungary as a mathematician and physicist, Peter continued his education at Carnegie Institute of Technology and became a professional electrical engineer. His professional career with West Penn Power, and later Allegheny Power Service, in Greensburg, began in 1957 until his retirement in 1993. Before and after his retirement to Hilton Head Island, S.C., his interests included jewelry making and photography. His many paintings, drawings and photographs were exhibited, winning many accolades. In addition to traveling throughout the world, he was an avid skier, cyclist, tennis player, sports car connoisseur and a locally renowned cheesecake baker. Peter will be deeply missed by his wife, daughter, granddaughter, Rebecca Lee Baileys (Marc Coleman), and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Julia Coleman. In lieu of flowers, donations on his behalf to the American Red Cross, the or the would be greatly appreciated. The family hopes Peter is fondly remembered. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary