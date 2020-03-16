|
|
Peter P. Woitkowiak Jr., 77, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born April 29, 1942, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Peter P. Woitkowiak Sr. and Cecelia M. (College) Woitkowiak. Peter was a veteran of the Army and served during the Vietnam War. After being discharged from the Army, he earned an associate's degree in electronics technology from the Westmoreland County Community College. He became a part owner of the former C.M.W. Electronics, Latrobe, and later went on to retire from Dyncorp, where he was an independent contractor for the U.S. Department of State. While with Dyncorp, he traveled worldwide, inspecting and maintaining security systems at U.S. embassies and consulates across the globe. He was a member and Quartermaster at the VFW Post No. 3414 and a member of the American Legion Post No. 515 and AARP. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beth (Ramirez) Woitkowiak. Peter is survived by a sister, Sandra J. Woitkowiak, of Latrobe; a brother, Richard Lee Woitkowiak Sr. and his wife Karen, of Palm Bay, Fla.; his nephew and niece, Richard Woitkowiak Jr. and his wife Diana and Amy Lynn Horky and her husband John; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Allison, John, Richard and Liyan; five stepchildren, Bong Ramirez, Irene Ramirez Ferrer and Ricky Ramirez, all of the Philippines, and Jhun Ramirez and Alice Ramirez Tan, both of Singapore; he is also survived by several step-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of 2E at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, as well as Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, for their kind and compassionate care. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Arnold Palmer Pavilion, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601; or to Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, c/o Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.