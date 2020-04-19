|
On April 14, 2020, week of Divine Mercy, Peter P. Zapalo Jr., of Greensburg, passed into eternal life. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Salamacha) Zapalo. He was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Harrisburg, to Peter P. Zapalo and Florence M. (Plummer) Zapalo. He is the father of Peter P. Zapalo III, Amanda (Jim) Addington, David (Katie Blake) Zapalo, Chris (Kathryn Swaney) Zapalo and Mary (Alex) Kline. He is the beloved PapPap of Bridget (Jim and Norma) Mosser, Gabriel, Oliver, Mileva Zapalo and Gavin, Noah and Sydney Kline. He will be dearly missed by his brother, David Zapalo; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews. Peter graduated from Penn State University, where he met Barbara. They were married for 47 years. Peter was a pilot for more than 50 years. He is a Vietnam veteran. He flew in the distinguished Special Air Missions (SAM FOX) in the Air Force. After retirement, he flew for USAIR and for New World Aviation. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Parish, Greensburg, his prayerful, loving community. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. The family wishes that any memorials be given for Masses, or to in Peter's name. www.bachafh.com.